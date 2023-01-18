Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Polar bear kills woman, boy in Alaska

Polar bear kills woman, juvenile in Wales
By Tim Rockey and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALES, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a polar bear attacked and killed two people in a remote village.

Troopers wrote in a dispatch they received the report at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The incident happened in Wales, a remote village on the western tip of the Seward Peninsula, KTUU reports.

Troopers say the polar bear entered the community and chased multiple residents. It fatally attacked a woman and boy.

The bear was shot and killed by a resident as it attacked the two, according to troopers.

Troopers and the Department of Fish and Game are planning to travel to Wales, once weather permits.

Next of kin notifications remain in progress.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Darr, missing elementary school gym teacher found dead
Missing Lakewood Ranch teacher found dead
Manatee County teacher found dead
Neighbors are grieving for Manatee County teacher
A crash has closed southbound U.S. 41 at University Parkway
Crash shuts down U.S. 41 at University Parkway
The U-Haul was reported stolen out of Georgia.
Trooper: Georgia woman caught driving stolen U-Haul in Sarasota County
Overnight Frost Advisory - Protect Pets/Sensitive Plants
Overnight Frost Advisory - Protect Pets and Sensitive Plants

Latest News

Interim Superintendent discussion continues in the Sarasota County School District.
No final decision made on Interim Superintendent during Sarasota County School Board meeting on Tuesday
Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into...
Police arrest failed candidate in shootings at Democrats
A former GOP candidate was arrested and accused of orchestrating shootings at Democratic...
Arrest warrant released for ex-GOP candidate Pena
Manatee County Teacher Dead
McNeal Elementary School mourns loss of teacher