No final decision made on Interim Superintendent during Sarasota County School Board meeting on Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School Board met for the first time in 2023. They were beginning to tackle the issue of who will serve as interim superintendent.

This comes after the polarizing vote to oust now former Superintendent Dr. Brennan Asplen. Many people say it was politically motivated.

Right now, the school board is looking at two internal candidates. Tonight, the board not making a final decision. Dr. Allison Foster is one of the internal candidates. She is Executive Director of Human Resources for the school district. Dr. Ron DiPillo is the other candidate. He is Executive Director for Suncoast Technical College.

Acting Superintendent Chris Renouf says he does not want the job because of personal reasons.

“Leadership from top down is very important, you really have to have someone strong in place to make sure to be able to bounce ideas off and move forward,” said Craig Maniglia, Spokesperson for the Sarasota County School District. “It is a state statute, it must be a superintendent of some sort in a public school district, regardless of the importance behind it, it’s the law.”

Renouf will remain acting superintendent until the Sarasota County School Board reconvenes February 7. A nationwide search for a permanent superintendent will take place in the coming months.

