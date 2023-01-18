Advertise With Us
McNeal Elementary School mourns loss of teacher

Manatee County Teacher Dead
Manatee County Teacher Dead(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) --Students and staff at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School had crisis counselors at the school as students and staff returned from the holiday weekend with one less staff member.

Early Sunday morning, 39-year-old Justin Darr was found dead after being missing for six days.

“Some tears for sure because we’re all sad and it’s a big loss,” said McNeal Elementary School Principal Sheila Wade. “We let the students know it’s ok to be sad, but we also know that coach would want us to be here, keep learning and keep moving forward.” Wade also said Darr was excellent with all the kids at the school, and he was a teacher that the kids looked up to, someone that would always have a smile on their face.

“The kids loved him, they revered him. He was just wonderful, especially with our students with disabilities. He would do anything to make them feel a part of any game or any activity that he was doing,” said Wade. “He did it well, he did it extremely well,” she added.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has reported that detectives saw no signs of trauma at the scene, and the autopsy showed no signs of homicide. The Sheriff’s office is still awaiting toxicology results and has not released the cause of death.

