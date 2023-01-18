Advertise With Us
Inmate dies in custody at Manatee County Detention

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s office is confirming the death of an inmate in custody.

The death was reported Wednesday morning at 4:27 a.m. Deputies learned that 43-year-old Ronnie Lee Fletcher was having a medical episode while in his cell at the Manatee County Jail. A “MED STAT” was called and medical staff with the assistance of deputies performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived.  

After continued medical treatment, EMS pronounced the inmate deceased at 5:15 am.

Fletcher was a native of Cape Coral. He was awaiting bond on a Contempt of Court for Trafficking Drugs.

Next of kin has been notified.

