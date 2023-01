PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Both directions of U.S. 301 at I-75 in Ellenton are closed from Memphis Road to 60th Avenue East due to a gas leak.

Interstate on-ramps and exit ramps are also shut down. Fire crews are on scene and deputies are assisting with traffic detours.

Avoid the area if possible.

