Costa Rica’s 48th President visits Suncoast for RCLA Town Hall series

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Ringling College Library Association’s Town Hall Lecture series kicked off on Tuesday evening at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall with its first headliner of 2023, Carlos Alvarado Quesada, Costa Rica’s 48th President.

ABC7 got to chat with the former President before addressing audiences where he expressed his gratitude for speaking on Sarasota’s iconic stage.

“Here many great people have done talks so I feel privileged but also looking at this great place such as Sarasota it makes me think a lot on how we need to protect our environment. And all the threats given with climate change.” Alvarado says.

Something Alvarado shares with Suncoast residents is a love of protecting natural habitats. He was awarded the 2022 Planetary Leadership award by the National Geographic Society for his outstanding efforts and commitment to protecting the ocean and marine life.

When asked about what Florida residents and local lawmakers can do to preserve wildlife and the environment around them, Alvarado has a positive outlook on the future.

“There is no such thing as a small action, everything counts. We should not feel that because we are only one individual in this huge world it doesn’t matter what we do it actually matters a lot.”

