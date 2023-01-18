Advertise With Us
Certificate of Occupancy granted to Venice Theatre’s Pinkerton Theatre space

Venice Theatre
Venice Theatre(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The show must go on! The Venice Theatre announced its return to live performances in its Pinkerton Theatre starting Friday, Jan.20.

The theatre company’s main stage in the Jervey Theatre was devastated by Hurricane Ian. Winds ripped the rooves off the top of the structure and caused damage to the walls.

Just three months and 23 days after the hurricane destroyed the back wall of the structure, the theatre has been granted a certificate of occupancy to use the 90-seat black box Pinkerton Theatre. The first show up will be “The Cemetery Club.”

Producing/Executive Director Murray Chase says, “Only with the entire community working together, could this be accomplished. City of Venice officials made the process as efficient as possible. Magnum Builders and its subcontractors have been working tirelessly. Sweet Sparkman Architecture quickly provided the legal specifications for temporary use. Our staff has been moving forward with great energy. And, of course, the emotional and financial support of foundations, donors, patrons, and volunteers have kept us afloat. I am excited about this milestone in our recovery.”

Though capacity is lower in these buildings, the cast and crew are all looking forward to get back up and running.

At the time of this writing, The Cemetery Club has no tickets available. Ticket buyers should be aware that most Venice Theatre events this season have limited availability due to space constraints. The theatre urges patrons to buy early at www.venicetheatre.org or by calling 941.488.1115. The box office is not open for walk-up business. Subscribers and ticket holders with seats they are unable to use are encouraged to contact the box office at 941.488.1115 or info@venicetheatre.net to make exchanges. Released tickets will be made available to others interested in seeing the show.

Insurance will cover a lot of the rebuild at the Venice Theatre but they still need a lot of financial donations. For more information you can log onto https://venicetheatre.org/.

