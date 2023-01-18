Advertise With Us
Bradenton woman critically injured by garbage truck, troopers say

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 70-year-old woman was critically injured Tuesday morning when her walker was hit by a garbage truck, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say the woman, using a walker, was in the parking lot of Bayshore on the Lake apartments on Lake Bayshore Drive at about 9:20 a.m.

The garbage truck hit the walker, causing the woman to fall to the pavement, investigators say. She was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

