Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

GRAPHIC: 20-foot-long humpback whale found dead on beach, officials say

Officials: Dead humpback whale found off Maryland coast. (Source: WBOC, NATIONAL PARK SERVICE, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, Md. (WBOC) - Rangers with the National Park Service say they found a dead humpback whale on an island off the coast of Maryland on Monday.

According to authorities, the 20-foot whale was seen beached on Assateague Island with no apparent signs of trauma that could have led to its death.

Crews from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Baltimore Aquarium conducted an autopsy on Tuesday.

Marine biologists said they want to confirm the animal’s cause of death because seven dead whales have been found in just over a month.

The previous whale deaths were reported north of Maryland, on beaches near New York and New Jersey.

Copyright 2023 WBOC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U-Haul was reported stolen out of Georgia.
Trooper: Georgia woman caught driving stolen U-Haul in Sarasota County
Justin Darr, missing elementary school gym teacher found dead
Sheriff: Investigation into teacher’s death shows no signs of trauma
Manatee County teacher found dead
Neighbors are grieving for Manatee County teacher
A suspicious item was found near a gas station in North Port
WWI artillery shell causes traffic backups
It was a heated debate at the Venice Planning Commission meeting. This was due to a local...
Venice residents protest commercial development on Jacaranda Boulevard

Latest News

Scams targeting seniors have more than doubled since 2020
Nicolas Houssini became one of seven $100,000 winners in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire...
Uber driver plans to feed the homeless with $100,000 lottery win
FILE - The Amazon logo is displayed at a news conference in New York on Sept. 28, 2011. Federal...
OSHA cites 3 Amazon warehouses for high injury risk
Venice Theatre
Certificate of Occupancy granted to Venice Theatre’s Pinkerton Theatre space
For decades, service members and their families were essentially barred from suing...
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 10