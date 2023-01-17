Advertise With Us
Warm up continues today

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Expanding high pressure and plenty of sunshine will lead to warmer temperatures this week.

As the high builds, the winds will remain out of the southeast or south for the rest of the work week. As we know, a south wind will warm us. By the end of the week the highs will run above average by about five degrees. Sunshine and gentle to breezy winds will be the features of the forecast.

Skies will remain dry until the end of the week when the next chance for any rain will come into the forecast by Saturday.

On Frida,y a cold front will approach and stall out over us on Saturday. The instability caused by the front will bring a rain chance. However, moisture will be lacking, so don’t expect anything more than a slight chance for showers.

A low-pressure area will develop on the front Sunday and push the front south on Monday with, again, a slight chance for showers Sunday.

