Trooper: Georgia woman caught driving stolen U-Haul in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers have arrested a woman after they spotted her driving a stolen U-Haul truck.

On Tuesday morning, FHP initiated a traffic stop on the stolen truck on State Road 72 (Clark Road) and Gant Road.

The truck was initially rented by cash payment on Dec. 8, 2022, and never returned. The driver, identified as Amanda Diane Hassen, age 37 of Georgia, was placed under arrest for Grand Theft Auto.

She was booked in the Sarasota County Jail.

