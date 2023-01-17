Suncoast Warms Up as the Week Progresses

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoasters at the Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s wildcard game against the Dallas Cowboys will experience temperatures in the low 50′s and upper 40s. No rain is in the forecast. Winds will be mostly southerly and very minimal, creating prime conditions for field goal kickers.

Tuesday morning will be slightly warmer than Monday, with temperatures mostly in the mid 40s across the Suncoast. There is no longer a frost advisory in effect. As we move through the week, temperatures will rise. Morning lows will climb to the 60′s, and daytime highs will stay in the 70s beginning Tuesday.

Aside from the wind chill felt by traveling in a boat, the conditions will be good for a trip on the water. Expect southerly winds around five to ten mph, with one foot seas and a lite chop. Plenty of sunshine, low humidity and no rain should make for lovely boating conditions Tuesday.

