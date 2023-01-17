Sheriff: Investigation into teacher’s death shows no signs of trauma.

Advertise With Us
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MANATEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s officials say there are no signs of trauma or foul play after they discovered

Manatee Sheriff’s office reported today that missing teacher Justin Darr, 39 was found dead close to his home in Parrish where he was last seen one week ago. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

The man was reported missing after he had not been in contact with his family for several days. His home on Cottage Hill Avenue, in Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and car left behind.

Darr was a physical education teacher at McNeal Elementary School in Lakewood Ranch.

