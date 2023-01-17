Advertise With Us
Sarasota woman charged with arson, attempted murder

Andrea Allen
Andrea Allen(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota woman is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly setting an occupied house on fire New Year’s Eve, police say.

Andrea Allen, 35, was arrested Jan. 5 by Sarasota Police Tuesday and charged with five counts of attempted murder while engaged in arson.

Investigators say Allen was arguing with two women at a home on Palmadelia Avenue on Dec. 30. Allen left the home at 11 p.m. and returned at 2 a.m., demanding that one of the woman leave.

Allen walked outside during the argument, and came back inside with a gas can and lighter. Police say, while standing in the living room, Allen stated, “You think I’m playing?”

One of the victims yelled at a second victim in her bedroom to warn her. The victim grabbed her twin 1-year-old boys from a couch and ran outside. Once outside, the victim saw smoke coming from the house and saw Allen jumping out of the bedroom window.

Allen and one of the women were burned in the fire; they were taken to Blake Medical Center.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the home on Dec. 31 and found a lighter and clothing covered in a flammable fluid. Allen was arrested after being released form the hospital, police said.

