Sarasota County preserves land near Myakka River

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has purchased 25 acres of environmentally sensitive land along the Myakka River, near the Myakka State Forest, it was announced Tuesday.

The deal, finalized Dec. 21, involves land near South River Road and South Tamiami Trail. The county purchased this land through the Environmentally Sensitive Lands Protection Program, designed to acquire and protect environmental land.

“The property connects to other greenspaces and serves as a significant wildlife corridor, and now will be protected and preserved in perpetuity,” said Nicole Rissler, director of Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources.

The 25 acres consists of tidal salt marsh, tidal strand, mangrove swamp, mesic and hydric flatwoods, and hydric hammock habitats.

Wildlife in the area include the West Indian manatee, river otter, gopher tortoise, American alligator, and several wading bird species such as the green heron, little blue heron and reddish egret.

This property is also located within one mile of a designated critical wildlife area established to protect nesting birds such as Anhinga, heron species and wood stork.

