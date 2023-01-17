Advertise With Us
Punta Gorda man arrested for leaving the scene of crash

Robert Moses
Robert Moses(CCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - An 87-year-old Punta Gorda driver is in custody after allegedly injuring a motorcyclist Monday afternoon and fleeing the scene of the crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say a Toyota Camry was traveling east on Riverside Drive, approaching Glenholm Avenue at about 5:45 p.m. A motorcycle driven by a 61-year-old man was approaching the intersection from the opposite direction.

The Toyota attempted a left turn in front of the motorcycle and the two vehicles collided. The driver in the Toyota left the scene after the crash, troopers said. The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the Toyota was later found. Robert Moses was placed under arrest for leaving the scene of a crash involving injury and resisting an officer without violence, and booked into the Charlotte County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation.

