Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Planters searches for next class of Peanutters to drive the Nutmobile

The iconic Nutmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels.
The iconic Nutmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels.(Hormel Foods)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Planters is looking for its next fleet of college graduates to drive Mr. Peanut across the country in the iconic Nutmobile.

The makers of the Planters brand are looking for three Peanutters to drive a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels, while “shellebrating” the communities they visit.

“This is our second class of Peanutters, and we are excited to keep the Nutmobile rolling along throughout the United States as we visit our fans in their hometowns,” associate brand manager Yemi Gilland said.

The Peanutter position is a full-time, paid, one-year job opportunity from June 2023 through June 2024.

Applicants should be a college graduate with a bachelor’s degree who is proficient in nut puns.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Darr, missing elementary school gym teacher found dead
Missing Lakewood Ranch teacher found dead
Manatee County teacher found dead
Neighbors are grieving for Manatee County teacher
A crash has closed southbound U.S. 41 at University Parkway
Crash shuts down U.S. 41 at University Parkway
Overnight Frost Advisory - Protect Pets/Sensitive Plants
Overnight Frost Advisory - Protect Pets and Sensitive Plants
Sunny
The Florida Freeze starts to thaw - Much warmer by Wednesday!

Latest News

DOH-Sarasota to provide immunizations to homebound individuals
FILE - Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte, left, speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden...
Biden hosts Netherlands PM for talks on tech chips, Ukraine
Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into...
Ex-GOP candidate charged in shootings at lawmakers’ homes
Justin Darr, missing elementary school gym teacher found dead
Sheriff: Investigation into teacher’s death shows no signs of trauma.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, holds up the Bill Russell Trophy for most...
Biden to welcome NBA champion Warriors to White House