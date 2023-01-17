Officials say Cattleman Road project should wrap up in March

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Government says they hope that construction on Cattleman Road should be wrapped up by March. The county also provided updates on other projects as well.

Crews are ready to begin Phase II of the Cattleman Road project. Crews have completed installation of the storm drain, curbs, inlets, sidewalk, streetlighting with roadway base primed for asphalt. They are working on the northbound roadway from Palmer to South Packinghouse. Phase II will include southbound improvements.

Other construction project updates include:

Cattlemen Road northbound roadway from Palmer to South Packinghouse.

Crews have completed installation of the storm drain, curbs, inlets, sidewalk, streetlighting with roadway base primed for asphalt.

Southbound improvements will take place in Phase 2 construction.

Palmer Road

Palmer Road eastbound from Packinghouse to Cattlemen. Crews are constructing gravity wall, curb, and roadway base.

Palmer Road eastbound from South Packinghouse to I-75. Crews have completed installation of the storm drain, curbs, inlets, sidewalk, streetlighting and roadway base is prime for asphalt.

Palmer Road westbound from Packinghouse Road to Cattlemen. Crews have completed storm drain, curbs, inlets, sidewalk, streetlighting with roadway base primed for asphalt. Various underground utilities tie-ins for water, sewer and IT continues.

Palmer Road east of I-75. 48″ and 42″ lateral storm lines and structures are nearing completion. Palmer storm drain crossing has yet to be started.

Palmer westbound from Cattlemen to Coleman: Continue with installation of sidewalk and curb.



Phase 2 will consist of shifting traffic to complete storm crossing and mainline/widening. Removing of existing roadway and constructing to new elevation.

South Packinghouse

South Packinghouse from Cattlemen to Palmer. Crews have completed installation of the storm drain, curbs, inlets, sidewalk, streetlighting and the roadway base is prime for asphalt.

South Packinghouse Palmer south to the project limits. Crews have completed storm drain, curbs, inlets, sidewalk, streetlighting and entrance to Detweiler’s, working on the 3″ force main installation, and roadway base to be primed for asphalt, and fine grading base on southbound.

Storm drains, structures and paving are complete. Crew to work on final dressing and construction of the 2 commercial driveways to Preferred Turf.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.