North Port Police investigating suspicious item near US 41 and Eager Avenue

A suspicious item was found near a gas station in North Port
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A suspicious item was found near a gas station. North Port Police are currently blocking roadways in the area for the public’s safety.

The suspicious item was located and called into the Police Department around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the area of U.S. 41 and Eager Avenue. Currently, experts have been called in to examine the item.

As a precaution, police are closing the northbound lanes of 41 at this time. Traffic will be routed up Biscayne, to Trionfo, and back out to 41 via Grobe Street. Please avoid the area or expect delays.

