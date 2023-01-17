Neighbors are grieving for Manatee County teacher

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - 39-year-old Justin Darr was found dead early Sunday morning after being missing for a week. According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Darr’s body was found on undeveloped land near his residence on Cottage Hill Avenue in Parrish. The Sheriff’s office added that the neighborhood is not under a threat.

“I don’t walk around fearful. I just, you know, feel really bad for his family. We see each other out walking frequently and it’s just a sad situation all around,” said Holly Paulsboe, one of Darr’s neighbors.

Paulsboe attended the search party on Sunday and said there was a good turnout with a lot of the community showing up to help find him.

“I just think it’s unfortunate and this is a really close nit community,” said Paulsboe. “From what I heard he was a really great guy, it’s just sad.”

Darr was a Physical Education teacher at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School and neighbors said he was always talking to kids in the neighborhood and interacting with them. John Metres, another neighbor of Darr’s, added that Darr would frequently be out in the neighborhood on his skateboard. Metres rides around the neighborhood on his bike and said Darr would always wave and say hello.

“Its very tragic. I mean a lot of us are parents who have children that are that age so it’s very worrisome and disheartening for people,” said Metres. “It’s also sad because he was an adult, he wasn’t a child. You know its tough for someone you know personally.”

The investigation is ongoing and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has not released how Darr died.

