Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Man dies after being crushed by falling bales of hay

Deputies said the hay bales were being delivered to a farm on a tractor-trailer when the load...
Deputies said the hay bales were being delivered to a farm on a tractor-trailer when the load shifted and fell off the truck, striking Robey.(Des G/500px/Getty Images via Canva)
By Jimmie Kaska and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – A Wisconsin man died after hay bales fell on him Saturday morning.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old John Robey of Elmwood was killed on County Highway S after a load of hay bales shifted and fell off a flatbed trailer, crushing him.

Deputies said the hay bales were being delivered to a farm on a tractor-trailer when the load shifted and fell off the truck, striking Robey.

Officials did not clarify Robey’s occupation but said he was not the driver of the truck. The 66-year-old driver was uninjured.

No further information was given.

Copyright 2023 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Darr, missing elementary school gym teacher found dead
Missing Lakewood Ranch teacher found dead
A crash has closed southbound U.S. 41 at University Parkway
Crash shuts down U.S. 41 at University Parkway
Overnight Frost Advisory - Protect Pets/Sensitive Plants
Overnight Frost Advisory - Protect Pets and Sensitive Plants
Sunny
The Florida Freeze starts to thaw - Much warmer by Wednesday!
Manatee County teacher found dead
Neighbors are grieving for Manatee County teacher

Latest News

Andrea Allen
Sarasota woman charged with arson, attempted murder
In this image provided by the U.S. Army, U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark...
US, Ukraine top military chiefs meet in person for 1st time
The fox, like this one, was the first animal to test positive for rabies in Pickens County this...
3 people exposed to rabid fox, health officials say
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage is taken off the filed after being injured...
Tampa Bay’s wide receiver Russell Gage carted off field vs. Dallas
The first hybrid Corvette is also the fastest accelerating model ever.
Fastest Corvette ever is gas-electric hybrid