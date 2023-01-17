Attorney asks to suppress body camera footage from Kruse crash, new details released

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A judge will rule Wednesday on a motion filed by defense attorneys for Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse to suppress evidence in an alleged DUI crash. New details about the crash were also made public.

A hearing was held Tuesday, via Zoom. Kruse’s attorney has filed a motion to suppress body camera footage from his scheduled trial that appeared to show Kruse displaying signs of intoxication.

Kruse was involved in a single-vehicle crash April 20, 2022 on Greyhawk Boulevard in Bradenton, when Kruse’s pickup truck hit a tree. A Manatee County sheriff’s deputy on scene described Kruse immediately after the crash as “in an overall confused state.”

The motion was filed Nov. 16, and is asking for suppression of the body camera footage and all oral statements in which Kruse admitted to being behind the wheel of the car. His trial is scheduled to begin in February.

The police report noted Kruse’s vehicle collision alert system automatically called 911 after the impact and began recording conversations in the moments after the crash. Kruse’s wife, Jessica Kruse, arrived at the scene before deputies. In the 911 call recording, she is heard trying to get Kruse out of the vehicle. She refuses to give her location to 911 dispatchers and says, “We’re good,” and that they don’t need deputies to respond.

A representative from Progressive Insurance also made an appearance in the Zoom and said that Kruse initially told them that the wreck was caused by a small animal. Kruse was later seen on the body camera footage saying that a car swerved around him and that caused him to run off the roadways.

Because there were no witnesses at the scene and Kruse was in his wife’s vehicle once law enforcement arrived, the case was passed to the state attorney’s office where a DUI charge was filed. Kruse was issued a citation for careless driving.

The motion argues that the responding deputy did not inform Kruse of his Miranda rights; therefore the evidence is not admissible.

“Lieutenant Pruitt never notified the defendant he was conducting a criminal investigation and never at any time read him his Miranda warnings,” reads the motion.

Judge Erika Quartermaine wanted to take some time to read over the motion before making a decision. The ruling will be handed down Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.