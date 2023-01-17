DOH-Sarasota to provide immunizations to homebound individuals

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health in Sarasota County in partnership with Sarasota County Health and Human Services will now offer in-home vaccination service to homebound residents of Sarasota County.

This program will be available for those with disabilities, chronic health conditions, children, and caregivers. The homebound immunization service offers flu, pneumonia, and all authorized COVID-19 vaccines. DOH-Sarasota this program is an additional layer of protection of those who are already vulnerable. Vaccines are also available for Caregivers.

Examples of circumstances where someone would be able to get in-home vaccinations include:

· Individuals of any age who are physically or mentally unable to leave the house.

· Homebound individuals receiving home health services.

· Individuals aged 65 and older who are unable to drive or to leave the house without proper transportation.

· Situations other than those described in the eligibility criteria will be evaluated by the nurse through a phone interview.

This is not a complete list of who may receive an in-home vaccination. If you or someone in your household could benefit from an in-home vaccination, contact the Department of Health in Sarasota County and find out more.

Additionally, caregivers of people using the in-home vaccination program may get vaccinated at the same time if they let the vaccinator know ahead of time. Caregivers are anyone that provides support to the person, including non-family persons paid to provide services.

For individuals with the following health insurance companies: Traditional Medicare (A & B), Blue Cross Blue Shield (Florida Blue except My Blue), Aetna and Aetna Medicare Advantage, the cost of flu and pneumonia vaccines are covered. Co-payments may apply.

For individuals with NO health insurance the costs are as follows, flu vaccine (regular dose) $20, flu high dose $79.34, flu (for individuals allergic to egg products) $79.34 and pneumonia vaccines are $20.

COVID-19 vaccines are administered at no cost to the individual.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.