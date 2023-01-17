Bradenton Police investigating after 2 schools buses shot at with BB gun

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department is investigating after two Manatee County School District school buses were shot into with what appears to be a BB or pellet gun.

The first incident occurred at approximately 1:15 p.m. The bus was traveling northbound on 9th Avenue E near 27th Street E when it was struck twice on the right side of the vehicle. Both shots penetrated the windows of the bus.

The second incident occurred just before 4:40 p.m. near 27th Avenue E and 9 th Avenue/Martin Luther King Ave E. There were no children on board either bus. The school bus drivers were not injured.

Bradenton Police Detectives have two juvenile suspects in custody.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.