Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Bradenton Police investigating after 2 schools buses shot at with BB gun

Bradenton Police are investigating two incidents
Bradenton Police are investigating two incidents(BPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department is investigating after two Manatee County School District school buses were shot into with what appears to be a BB or pellet gun.

The first incident occurred at approximately 1:15 p.m. The bus was traveling northbound on 9th Avenue E near 27th Street E when it was struck twice on the right side of the vehicle. Both shots penetrated the windows of the bus.

The second incident occurred just before 4:40 p.m. near 27th Avenue E and 9 th Avenue/Martin Luther King Ave E. There were no children on board either bus. The school bus drivers were not injured.

Bradenton Police Detectives have two juvenile suspects in custody.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Darr, missing elementary school gym teacher found dead
Missing Lakewood Ranch teacher found dead
Manatee County teacher found dead
Neighbors are grieving for Manatee County teacher
A crash has closed southbound U.S. 41 at University Parkway
Crash shuts down U.S. 41 at University Parkway
Overnight Frost Advisory - Protect Pets/Sensitive Plants
Overnight Frost Advisory - Protect Pets and Sensitive Plants
Sunny
The Florida Freeze starts to thaw - Much warmer by Wednesday!

Latest News

A suspicious item was found near a gas station in North Port
North Port Police investigating suspicious item near US 41 and Eager Avenue
George Kruse
Attorney asks to suppress body camera footage from Kruse crash, new details released
Image depicting traffic cones
Officials say Cattleman Road project should wrap up in March
Sarasota County has purchased 25 acres of environmentally sensitive land along the Myakka...
Sarasota County preserves land near Myakka River