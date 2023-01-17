Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

62-year-old bicyclist hit, killed by school bus, police say

Police said Albert Leroy died after being struck by a school bus while riding his bike. (SOURCE : WFIE)
By Jill Lyman and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A 62-year-old bicyclist was hit and killed by a school bus in Indiana on Tuesday, according to authorities.

First responders in Evansville were called to an accident shortly before 9 a.m. where they said Albert Leroy died after being struck by a school bus while riding his bike.

Police said the driver of the bus fully cooperated with the investigation and was taken to a hospital for a blood draw, which they said is normal protocol after a fatal accident.

Investigators said the bus was traveling northbound when it made a westbound turn onto another street where it collided with Leroy on his bicycle.

WFIE reports no students or other passengers were on the school bus during the accident.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Darr, missing elementary school gym teacher found dead
Missing Lakewood Ranch teacher found dead
Manatee County teacher found dead
Neighbors are grieving for Manatee County teacher
A crash has closed southbound U.S. 41 at University Parkway
Crash shuts down U.S. 41 at University Parkway
Overnight Frost Advisory - Protect Pets/Sensitive Plants
Overnight Frost Advisory - Protect Pets and Sensitive Plants
Sunny
The Florida Freeze starts to thaw - Much warmer by Wednesday!

Latest News

White House scrambles to cover for Biden on classified documents.
White House works on defense of incomplete Biden documents
Bradenton Police are investigating two incidents
Bradenton Police investigating after 2 schools buses shot at with BB gun
FILE - In this Oct., 10, 2019, file photo, El Paso Walmart mass shooter Patrick Crusius is...
Feds won’t seek death penalty for El Paso Walmart shooter
The Biden administration has been trying to get the Netherlands on the same page since the U.S....
Netherlands says it will send Patriot assistance to Ukraine
A suspicious item was found near a gas station in North Port
North Port Police investigating suspicious item near US 41 and Eager Avenue