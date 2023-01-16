Sarasota School Board to discuss naming interim superintendent

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School Board is expected to discuss appointing an interim superintendent Tuesday, the board’s posted agenda says.

The board voted voted 4-1 on Dec. 13 to approve Dr. Brennan Asplen’s resignation as superintendent following a tumultuous round of public comment.

Conservative board members elected in November spearheaded the move to dismiss Asplen, who was hired in 2020.

Asplen’s supporters claimed the firing was politically motivated. The group Save Our Schools organized protests to save Asplen’s job. “The community believes that the ... board members have engaged in a naked partisan power grab in attempting to force Asplen out of office, despite a Highly Effective rating received during his evaluation on November 1, 2022,” the group said.

According to board chair Bridget Ziegler, the push to terminate Dr. Asplen came from a breakdown in communication following the election.

School board member Tom Edwards was the only member to oppose school board member Karen Rose’s motion to agree on the resignation. “My heart is breaking, because it’s painful that we put him in this situation needlessly, when we could have done what we said, which was give the guy a chance,” Edwards said at that meeting.

Asplen told board members he felt he was not given that fair chance to serve. “Seven minutes after the board was sworn in, you were voting to terminate me,” he said.

The school board appointed Chris Renouff as acting superintendent, until an interim is named.

