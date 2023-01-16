Advertise With Us
Sarasota Police learning jiu jitsu

Sarasota police are learning jiu jitsu
Sarasota police are learning jiu jitsu(wwsb)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police officers are learning jiu jitsu free of charge, thanks to the Sarasota Police Foundation and Gustavo Machado BJJ in downtown Sarasota.

The goal of the training is to teach officers ways to control someone with minimum force, reducing the risk of harm to themselves and others.

The officers are training two or three times a week to learn the martial arts discipline, which takes years to master. The idea for the training came from a couple of officers researching the training in other departments.

