Sarasota Police learning jiu jitsu

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police officers are learning jiu jitsu free of charge, thanks to the Sarasota Police Foundation and Gustavo Machado BJJ in downtown Sarasota.

The goal of the training is to teach officers ways to control someone with minimum force, reducing the risk of harm to themselves and others.

The officers are training two or three times a week to learn the martial arts discipline, which takes years to master. The idea for the training came from a couple of officers researching the training in other departments.

