Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Overnight Frost Advisory - Protect Pets and Sensitive Plants

Bring Outdoor Pets Inside, Wrap Sensitive Plants
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:33 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast residents should bring pets inside overnight, and protect plants that are sensitive to cold temperatures. Manatee and Sarasota counties east of I-75 are under a frost advisory until 9 a.m. Sunday. The entire area of Hardee and DeSoto county is under a frost advisory for the same time period.

Suncoasters will wake up to a cold Martin Luther King Jr. Day with temperatures mostly in the low 40′s, and select areas in the upper 30s, such as Sarasota, Parrish and North Port. Expect highs in the uppers 60′s, plenty of sunshine and dry air for the holiday. For Monday overnight, lows will return to the 40′s for one more morning.

Those heading to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card playoff game should bundle up for a chilly night. Temperatures at the 8:15 p.m. kick-off will be 53 degrees at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. By the end of the game they will have dropped to the upper 40s’ Fortunately, the winds will be quite minimal, reducing the wind chill.

The daytime highs will climb to the 70s Tuesday, and continue to rise as we press into the weekend. A slim chance of rain returns toward the end of the work week.

