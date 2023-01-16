Bikers rally to support member fighting Stage 4 lung cancer.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dozens of bikers from all over the country took to the roads in Sarasota over the weekend rallying for a brother in need. Masons Sons hosted a benefit ride in partnership with the Nite Train Express, Inc. to support one of their own who needs their help now more than ever.

The benefit is all for Dan Tibbits, a longtime member of Masons Sons, who has been diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer. He’s been fighting the disease since July and his fellow bikers are doing all they can to have his back as he works through this process, including raising money for the family.

For all of them, it’s no question that the effort is worth it.

Many of the members spoke about Tibbits, calling him a wonderful friend who’s kind and caring.

“He’s quite a guy, Charles Traubert. “Quiet but once you get to know him he’s a character and he’s always there to help you.”

The diagnosis has been sorrowful news for the entire Masons Sons community but all of them are

“It’s devastating when we have to deal with stuff like this,” Knights of the Eagle Widows Sons Sarasota President Kelvin Yow said. “Three weeks ago we just lost one of our brothers to cancer. We’re doing what we can to help this brother. It’s going to be a great day.”

The benefit ride united not just local members of Widows Sons but bikers from chapters all over the country from states as far as Massachusetts and New Mexico. The impressive showing is a demonstration of their love for the Tibbits family.

Riders want to raise at least $10,000 and believe they can muster even more.

If you’d like to help the Tibbits family you can do so by primarily by contacting the Nite Train Express by clicking here or you can reach out to Knights of the Eagle Widows Sons through their Facebook page found here.

