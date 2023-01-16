42nd annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. breakfast inspires Sarasota community

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was the 42nd Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. breakfast in Sarasota, an event that inspires community members year after year to carry on Dr. King’s legacy of equality.

This year’s keynote speaker was Rabbi Michael Shefrin of Temple Emanu-EL in Sarasota. Shefrin is a community leader who leads various missions and efforts to eradicate hate against communities based on their color and spiritual beliefs.

Shefrin spoke about “planting seeds” of acceptance within the community. He said, he himself was taught at a young age to be accepting of others.

“Because my friends, the work of justice—it’s family business,” said Shefrin.

Chariman of the Sarasota MLK Gala Celebration Committee, Jetson Grimes, echoed Shefrin, adding there needs to be unity among the community, which is why this event is so important.

“It’s an opportunity to bring people together of like mind,” said Grimes. “Bringing the Hispanic community, the Jewish community, the gay community, the black community all together to walk in solidarity and unity for the betterment of all of us.”

The Rev. Willie Charles Shaw shared how people can emulate the teachings of Dr. King, and how to honor him.

“Listening ‘to’, and not ‘at’. When we listen ‘to’, we listen to what’s being said. When we listen ‘at’ we hear what we want. Let’s listen to each other” said Shaw.

Various people were honored with awards for their efforts to positively impact the community:

Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche (public service and safety), Booker High School’s Assistant Principal Greg Rump (education), Booker Middle School teacher Sandra Kay Daniels (education), ABC7′s “Empowering Voices” host Renee Gilmore (media), ABC7′s anchor James Hill (media), Riverview High School senior and athletic scholar Jaida Cunningham (youth), and Bay First Bank (community service).

