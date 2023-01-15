Advertise With Us
Parade honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

2023 MLK parade in Manatee County
2023 MLK parade in Manatee County(wwsb)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Palmetto, FL -The Palmetto Youth Center’s hosted their annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade today.

This year’s theme was “Dream It. Plan It. Do It.” The popular parade featured marching bands, local community service and civic groups all gathering to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Dr. King, best known for his “I have a dream” speech was a champion of civil rights and non-violence, died from gunshot wounds on April 4, 1968.

