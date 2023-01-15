Parade honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Palmetto, FL -The Palmetto Youth Center’s hosted their annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade today.

This year’s theme was “Dream It. Plan It. Do It.” The popular parade featured marching bands, local community service and civic groups all gathering to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Dr. King, best known for his “I have a dream” speech was a champion of civil rights and non-violence, died from gunshot wounds on April 4, 1968.

