One more cold morning!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our average low temp at SRQ is 52° - And we aren’t even close. Lighter winds allowed temps to dip into the 30s, and we’ll do it again Monday morning. Winds will hold out of the North, but just 5 to 10 mph. Saturday we had a peak wind gust of 35 mph! Winds shift back to the South-Southeast starting Tuesday, warmer air returns and we take back our place as the warmest part of the country. We tracking a few cold fronts moving through the Gulf states in the coming week, but right now all indications in computer models keep the fronts in northern Florida. That means no significant rain for us and warm 70s for highs for several days.

lows
lows(Station)

Red tide continues in the low to moderate range, but high concentrations have been reported at the tip of Anna Maria Island and north of the Manatee River in Manatee County.  Despite the recent high winds, levels of respiratory irritation were just Slight to None at beaches Saturday.

red tide
red tide(Station)

