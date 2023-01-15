Missing Lakewood Ranch teacher found dead

MANATEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee Sheriff’s office reported today that missing teacher Justin Darr, 39 was found dead close to his home in Parrish where he was last seen one week ago. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

The man was reported missing after he had not been in contact with his family for several days. His home on Cottage Hill Ave, in Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and car left behind.

Darr was a PE teacher at McNeal Elementary School in Lakewood Ranch.

