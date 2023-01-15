Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Missing Lakewood Ranch teacher found dead

Justin Darr, missing elementary school gym teacher found dead
Justin Darr, missing elementary school gym teacher found dead(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MANATEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee Sheriff’s office reported today that missing teacher Justin Darr, 39 was found dead close to his home in Parrish where he was last seen one week ago. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

The man was reported missing after he had not been in contact with his family for several days. His home on Cottage Hill Ave, in Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and car left behind.

Darr was a PE teacher at McNeal Elementary School in Lakewood Ranch.

