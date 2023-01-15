Frigid Mornings the Next Couple of Days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hardee and DeSoto counties are both under a freeze warning from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday morning. Manatee and Sarasota counties can expect temperatures in the mid to upper thirties but they are not expected to drop below freezing. Nonetheless, Suncoast residents should bring in cold sensitive plants overnight, or wrap them in sheets or blankets for the next couple of mornings. It is advised to also bring inside any outdoor pets.

More cold mornings are on tap for the next few days. It will certainly feel like winter when Suncoasters wake up Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will be in the 30′s around 7 a.m. The wind has died down compared to the cold gustiness that visited Saturday. To a lesser extent, it will feel cold and breezy with winds averaging between five and 10 mph over the next few days. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the winds switch from the north to a more southerly flow, which will help ease the wind chill. Dewpoints remain low and dry weather prevails with no rain chances until we head into next weekend.

Sunday is not a good day to bring the boat out, nor swim along the coast. Seas will have improved and winds lessened compared to Saturday, but a small craft advisory remains in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Stay tuned to Good Morning Suncoast to get the latest morning boating forecast and updates on advisories. Dangerous rip currents are present and a rip current advisory has been issued for the west coast beaches of Manatee, Sarasota, Pinellas, Charlotte and Lee counties until 2 p.m. Sunday.

As we move through the week daytime highs will rise to the 70′s by Tuesday. The overnight temperatures will take a little longer to catch up. Wednesday morning will reach the upper 50′s then by Thursday expect some moisture to return to the atmosphere and overnight lows will be in the 60s. Plenty of sunshine remains in the forecast all week.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.