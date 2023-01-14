Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Winter shelter open today in Sarasota

County’s cold weather plan in effect through the weekend
The Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army.(KAUZ)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County, with city and community partners, is providing a shelter to help those in need due to the drop in temperatures this weekend.

The shelter opens at 4 p.m. at The Salvation Army – Center of Hope, 1400 10th St. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and breakfast at 5:30 a.m. It be open through Sunday.

Sarasota County Transit Routes 2, 7, 8, or 99 operating on normal schedules will arrive within about two blocks of the Salvation Army on 10th St. The Breeze Rider app can also be used to check bus arrival times and plan routes.

Emergency Management officials remind residents that pets should not be left outside during the cold weather. Those who need to be outside overnight or during the early morning hours are encouraged to dress in several warm layers and limit skin exposure to the wind.

Sarasota Fire Department advises using extreme caution when heating your home, as the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning increase during very cold weather due to the improper use of heating devices.

