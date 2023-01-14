Welcome to Winter - Florida Style!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have two cold days, but completely different types of weather. Saturday the wind is a big factor. Gusty winds out of the Northwest, gusting over 25 mph, will make it feel more like 30s and 40s. There’s a High Risk of rip currents at the beaches with these gusty winds. Winds die down Saturday night and Sunday, and actual temperatures will dip into the 30s Sunday morning. Winds Sunday are back to just 5 to 10 mph. Nights are still cool into the coming week, but highs climb back into the 70s starting Tuesday. We’re tracking a few cold fronts that will come close, but rain chances stay low, only 20% to 30%, to end the week.

Rain totals with Friday’s cold front were interesting. SRQ and Venice saw the lowest totals, 0.28″ and 0.33″ respectively. Lakewood Ranch and South Sarasota were much higher with 0.69″ and 0.73″.

Red tide continues to hold right along our beaches with no end in sight. Levels of the bacteria are mainly in the low to moderate range, but high concentrations have been reported at the tip of Anna Maria Island. Saturday’s strong winds may push more of the respiratory irritation onshore for the weekend.

