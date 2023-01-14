Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Welcome to Winter - Florida Style!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have two cold days, but completely different types of weather. Saturday the wind is a big factor. Gusty winds out of the Northwest, gusting over 25 mph, will make it feel more like 30s and 40s. There’s a High Risk of rip currents at the beaches with these gusty winds. Winds die down Saturday night and Sunday, and actual temperatures will dip into the 30s Sunday morning. Winds Sunday are back to just 5 to 10 mph.  Nights are still cool into the coming week, but highs climb back into the 70s starting Tuesday. We’re tracking a few cold fronts that will come close, but rain chances stay low, only 20% to 30%, to end the week.

Rain totals with Friday’s cold front were interesting. SRQ and Venice saw the lowest totals, 0.28″ and 0.33″ respectively. Lakewood Ranch and South Sarasota were much higher with 0.69″ and 0.73″.

Red tide continues to hold right along our beaches with no end in sight. Levels of the bacteria are mainly in the low to moderate range, but high concentrations have been reported at the tip of Anna Maria Island. Saturday’s strong winds may push more of the respiratory irritation onshore for the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 52,000 of these televisions have been sold at major retailers nationwide from March...
LG recalls more than 50,000 smart TVs
Shooting
Man hospitalized after trading gunfire with victim in Nokomis
WWSB Generic Stock 5
1 dead after Manatee County crash
Stunt motorcycle driver Robbie Knievel slowly makes his way up a ramp prior to making his jump...
Robbie Knievel, daredevil son of Evel Knievel, dies at 60
Have you seen Justin?
Manatee County School Board confirms that missing man is teacher

Latest News

futurecast
Futurecast
Increased security at this year's Manatee County Fair.
Increased security measures at this year’s Manatee County Fair in Palmetto
New Bill Could Bring New Parking Garage
New bill proposes a new parking garage for Anna Maria
Wind and cold for Saturday as highs only warm into the mid 50s
Big chill for the weekend