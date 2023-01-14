Weekend fun on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -It’s pretty chilly out there, but there is still plenty of fun in the forecast. Here are a few family-friendly events happening this weekend:

Manatee County Fair, Jan. 13-22; Saturday and Sunday 12 - 10 p.m. at Manatee County Fairgrounds, 1303 17th St. W., Palmetto. Enjoy animals, exhibits, food and entertainment.

Venice/Nokomis Rotary Art Fest, Jan. 14 & 15: Saturday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Venice Airport Festival Grounds,, 610 Airport Ave E, Venice. Over 85 artists, live music, classic cars and more.

Sarasota Winter Carnival, Jan. 14-16: Saturday and Sunday,12 - 11 p.m. and Monday, 12 - 9 p.m. at The Mall at University Town Center, 210 North Cattleman Rd., Sarasota. Featuring the 4th Annual Beer and Burger Festival and carnival.

