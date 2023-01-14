New bill proposes a new parking garage for Anna Maria

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Representative Will Robinson is filing a bill with the U.S. House of Representatives in the new few weeks that would pave the way for a new parking garage in Holmes Beach.

“I’m really concerned about where we are right now with regard to beach access and beach parking,” said Robinson. “I’ve heard from a number of constituents that they just give up, they can’t find a place to park at the beach, they get frustrated and they go home. We need to find places for people to park.”

The plans for the proposed bill were announced at a public meeting on Thursday and with the passing of the bill, the Manatee County government would be allowed to approve their own building permits for land owned by the county on Anna Maria Island. The county owns the land at the end of State Road 64 where there is currently a public parking area and access to the beach. However, the area falls in Holmes Beach.

After the initial plans for a parking garage six months ago, Robinson said the City of Holmes Beach passed a resolution banning parking garages in the city.

“We’re getting accused of not providing access to all these people in the county and all these visitors,” said City of Holmes Beach Mayor Judy Titsworth. “We have more beach accesses than any beach city that I know of. Almost every single one of our streets has access for people to get to. The problem is, can we also park everybody’s car? We have 400,000 residents in the county, 20,000 are moving there and what I’m hearing is that we have to provide for them, but do we have to provide for their cars?”

Titsworth explained through an inter-local agreement with the county, Holmes beach provides 500 parking spaces in order to have a buffer for the 390 spots required for beach renourishment funding. She added that Holmes Beach provides 775 parking spaces. “I think this is bigger than parking. I think parking is a tool they’re using because they want more,” she said.

“It’s a preemption of any city ordinances to where the county could pretty much, on any property they own in the three cities, they could pretty much do what they want and they don’t have to abide by those codes of the three cities,” said Titsworth. The City of Holmes Beach has a 36-foot maximum for buildings in the city, she said. Adding that Holmes Beach isn’t the only one, and that Bradenton Beach also has something similar. The passing of the bill would mean the county would not have to abide by those ordinances and charters.

Robinson proposed bringing back an old survey looking at whether the three cities are needed on the Island., saying the cities are “hemorrhaging” the population. “All three cities, the City of Anna Maria, City of Holmes Beach, and City of Bradenton Beach over the past 20 years have lost over 50 percent of their population. In the budget of Holmes Beach for example, over the past four years while losing population, has almost doubled. So, I think it time for this community to look at the overall island and we’re going to do a study,” he explained.

Mayor Titsworth described the idea of consolidating the cities as an attack and the first time she heard about it was at the meeting on Thursday, along with everyone else.

“That’s the big attack and that’s the scariest one for me. It is concerning because it’s like a hostile takeover of cities that don’t want to be consolidated. Anna Maria’s got its own personality, Holmes beach has its own personality, and Bradenton Beach has its own personality,” said Titsworth.

Now she’s calling for support from the residents to rally against the possibility of consolidation.

“This is rallies, this is signs, this is t-shirts, and this is save Anna Maria Island,” said Titsworth. “This is the biggest thing I’ve witnessed since I’ve been here. I’ve never felt like we had a chance of losing it all until Thursday’s meeting.”

Robinson has not filed the bill yet stating he plans to in the next few weeks. He also stated that getting the study back up and running will take time.

