Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Man from ‘90 Day Fiance’ on most wanted list arrested, US Marshals say

Michael Anthony Baltimore, who appeared on "90 Day Fiance," has been arrested in Florida,...
Michael Anthony Baltimore, who appeared on "90 Day Fiance," has been arrested in Florida, according to U.S. Marshals.(U.S. Marshals Service)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIE, Fla. (CNN) - A barber who appeared in several episodes of the TLC reality show “90 Day Fiance” has been arrested in Florida.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 44-year-old Michael Anthony Baltimore was added to its most wanted list after being accused of killing a man in May 2021 at a barbershop in Pennsylvania.

On Friday, federal law enforcement said Baltimore was arrested in Davie after he took off from a bar after a disturbance involving a weapon.

Authorities said they used a fingerprint scanner to confirm Baltimore’s identity after he gave them a fake name and three fake identification cards were found inside his vehicle.

According to law enforcement, Baltimore is currently being held at a Florida jail.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Have you seen Justin?
Manatee County School Board confirms that missing man is teacher
More than 52,000 of these televisions have been sold at major retailers nationwide from March...
LG recalls more than 50,000 smart TVs
Shooting
Man hospitalized after trading gunfire with victim in Nokomis
Serious crash on University Drive
All lanes re-opened on University Parkway near Conservatory Drive
Rain Friday morning early
Today will be the warmest day of the next five

Latest News

Increased security at this year's Manatee County Fair.
Increased security measures at this year’s Manatee County Fair in Palmetto
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Second arrest in case of missing child, 4; search continues
New Bill Could Bring New Parking Garage
New bill proposes a new parking garage for Anna Maria
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, center, meets with supporters outside a vacation...
Top Brazilian court greenlights probe of Bolsonaro for riot