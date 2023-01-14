Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Mam’selles raise funds to support Manatee County girls

Part of the money raised here is being sent on to the PACE Center for Girls.
Part of the money raised here is being sent on to the PACE Center for Girls.(Shane Battis)
By Shane Battis
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A dollar or two spent at a garage sale may not sound like something that amounts to much, but every purchase adds up.

That’s what’s kept the Mam’selles returning to host their garage sale at Trinity United Methodist Church year after year. The Mam’selles is an all-girl nonprofit where high schoolers worked to serve their community.

Piles of clothes, books, toys and other knick-knacks line the entrance to the church. As neighbors file through to browse and take home a few hidden treasures they’re reminded where some of this money is going when the sale is done.

Part of the funds are being sent to PACE Center for Girls, an organization committed to supporting underprivileged girls in Manatee County. Much of their services focus on education, counseling and advocacy.

“They help them to, like, if they have learning disabilities or don’t have the money to like to put themselves through a good education,” Lucy Anderson, a member of Mam’selles said. “They’re, like, very helpful in helping them stay in school and not drop out.”

In years past, the garage sale has done fairly well. Usually, they can rake in about $1,000 to pass on to PACE.

There isn’t a set monetary goal this year but whatever is earned at this garage sale will be passed on to the girls at PACE sometime in early February.

