Increased security measures at this year's Manatee County Fair in Palmetto

Increased security at this year's Manatee County Fair.
Increased security at this year's Manatee County Fair.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Gates are now open at the popular Manatee County Fair in Palmetto. There are many attractions and lots of food. To make sure everyone is safe, extra security measures are being taken.

There is a lot more law enforcement presence on and around the grounds. New this year are scan machines that all fairgoers will have to go through. Also, there are raised platforms for deputies to get a better view of the crowds and a tower with cameras overseeing the entire fairgrounds.

Parents can also have armbands placed on their children with their contact information.

“We just want to provide the safest environment for all of our fairgoers, and technology is changing,” said Danny Alphonso, Manager of the Manatee County Fair. “And we felt that we really wanted to make sure that we are doing everything we can to keep our fairgoers safe.”

“It’s first and foremost, you don’t have a fair without having security and safety for the general public,” said Greg Witt, Security Chair of the Manatee County Fair. “We have to have complete cooperation and partnerships from all of our local groups.”

The Manatee County Fair runs from now until January 22nd.

