Big chill for the weekend

Warm work week ahead
Wind and cold for Saturday as highs only warm into the mid 50s
Wind and cold for Saturday as highs only warm into the mid 50s
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here we go! Get ready for winter weather for the weekend with highs only in mid 50s expected on Saturday. Winds will be out of the north at 10-20 mph with some higher gusts occasionally. A wind chill advisory will be likely for everyone Saturday night through 9 a.m. on Sunday. Wind chills will be in the mid to upper 30s for most everyone and a little low than that east of I-75.

A small craft advisory is in effect for area waters through 7 p.m. on Saturday. Winds will be out of the north at 15-20 knots and seas 6-8 feet with rough waters expected.

Sunday we will see lows in the mid to upper 30s for most and low 40s at the coast. There will be plenty of sunshine but highs only warm into the low 60s. Winds will be out of the NNE at 10-15 mph.

Monday morning we drop into the mid to upper 40s with less wind. We could see some patchy frost well inland. There will be plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. For the rest of the work week expect highs in the mid to upper 70s and no big chance for rain.

