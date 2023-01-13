Sarasota County schools sees slight decline in graduation rate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Graduation rates for Sarasota County Schools saw a slight decline from the previous year.

The Florida Department of Education reported today that the graduation rate for Sarasota County Schools for the 2021-22 school year was 88.9 percent. The district remained well above the state graduation rate of 87.3 percent; the state graduation rate decreased by 2.8 percentage points over last year.

When comparing to the 2019‐20 and 2020‐21 graduation rates, it is important to note that pursuant to Florida Department of Education Emergency Order No. 2020‐EO‐1 and Florida Department of Education Emergency Order No. 2021‐EO‐02, students in the 2019‐20 and 2020‐21 graduating classes were exempt from statewide, standardized assessment requirements stipulated in s. 1003.4282, F.S. Most districts experienced a decline 2021-22 from the prior year and rates are mirroring pre-pandemic graduation rates.

In 2021-22, the State of Florida is calculating and reporting the Federal Uniform Graduation rate. Federal regulations require each state to calculate a four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate, which includes standard diplomas but excludes general equivalency diplomas, known as GEDs, both regular and adult; and special diplomas. The U.S. Department of Education adopted this calculation method to develop uniform, accurate, and comparable graduation rates across all states. The Federal Uniform Graduation rate is currently used in Florida’s school accountability system in the high school grades calculation.

The graduation rate is calculated by tracking the number of students who start in a school as ninth graders to the number in the same class who graduate four years later. Individual high school results are displayed in the table below.

Booker High School had the lowest rate at 81.7% and Pine View High School had the highest at 100%.

