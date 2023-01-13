Advertise With Us
Morning storms then windy an cold

Highs only in the 50s Saturday
Expect to see showers along with a few isolated thunderstorms as the front moves through the area
Expect to see showers along with a few isolated thunderstorms as the front moves through the area
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:17 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A strong cold front will whip through the area from about 6 a.m. in Manatee and then in Sarasota around 7 to 8 a.m. and then exit our viewing area after 9 a.m.

Expect to see showers along with a few isolated thunderstorms with this front as it moves to the SE at 20 mph. The rain could be heavy at times with some gusty winds up to 30-40 mph with a couple of the storms. Rainfall amounts should be anywhere from a .25″ to nearly an inch in some isolated areas. The best chance to see the heavier rain will be near the coast as the storms roll in from the Gulf.

Expect to see a 1/4 of an inch with some higher amounts in some isolated areas
Expect to see a 1/4 of an inch with some higher amounts in some isolated areas

The line of storms shouldn’t take too long to get through your neighborhood, about 1 hour of rain as the front will be moving fairly quickly to the SE.

Once the front passes we will see winds turn to the NW and pick up in speed. Temperatures will warm only to the mid 60s by noon and then fall throughout the rest of the day.

Friday night skies clear somewhat and temperatures fall quickly on a northwest to north wind of 15-20 mph. At 8 p.m. on Friday we will see temperatures in the 50s.

Saturday morning lows will be in the upper 40s but with a north wind blowing at 15-20 mph with some higher gusts at times. There will be plenty of sunshine but don’t expect to see it warm up much. Highs are going to be around 58 degrees thus making Saturday a “First Alert Weather Day” meaning the weather will be disruptive for outdoor activity.

Feels like temperatures near freezing on Sunday morning
Feels like temperatures near freezing on Sunday morning

Sunday morning will be the coldest with lows in the upper 30′s to low 40s and with wind chills a few degrees colder than that as winds will be out of the NNE at 10-15 mph. By Sunday afternoon temperatures will start to moderate a bit and warm into the low to mid 60s.

For Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

