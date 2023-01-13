Advertise With Us
FDOT promises advance notice for roundabout work

Traffic off Lido Key was backed up for miles when unscheduled work on the Gulfstream Avenue...
Traffic off Lido Key was backed up for miles when unscheduled work on the Gulfstream Avenue roundabout closed lanes.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation has promised to give drivers more notice if they plan more lane closures on the Gulfstream Avenue roundabout.

On Jan. 10, drivers dealt with a two-hour commute from Longboat Key to downtown Sarasota when unscheduled work on the roundabout funneled traffic down to one lane.

“FDOT is now committed to giving the City and public as much advance notice as possible for future unplanned lane closures. Once alerted, we will share that information,” the city announced Friday in its City News newsletter.

An eastbound traffic lane was closed by FDOT to accommodate the unscheduled arrival of concrete for the installation of a median next to the roundabout.

“With concrete being scarce, when it unexpectedly becomes available it needs to be received and poured quickly,” the newsletter said. “Unfortunately, the unannounced lane closure created traffic backups across the John Ringling Bridge onto Longboat Key.”

The city warns drivers that temporary lane closures with short notice may occur for the next couple of months in the area as contractors install concrete medians and curbing.

We understand the inconvenience and encourage you to check traffic conditions before traveling to/from the barrier islands. For updates, please follow the City of Sarasota and the Sarasota Police Department on social media. A live webcam feed also provides a real time look at traffic conditions at the roundabout.

