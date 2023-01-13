County provides update on Pinecraft Pedestrian Bridge Project

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has provided an update on its construction project for the new pedestrian bridge over Phillippi Creek.

The Pinecraft Pedestrian Bridge Project includes construction of an eight inch wide bridge in the Pinecraft Community. Pile driving operations have recently been completed.

The work is in preparation for the placement of the prefabricated steel pedestrian bridge. The project also includes sidewalks, lighting and landscaping.

Pinecraft Pedestrian Bridge Project Update



When completed in the late Spring of 2023, the bridge will provide a safe and convenient connection between Pinecraft neighborhoods for pedestrians and cyclists.

