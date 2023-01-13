Advertise With Us
County provides update on Pinecraft Pedestrian Bridge Project

Pinecraft Bridge
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has provided an update on its construction project for the new pedestrian bridge over Phillippi Creek.

The Pinecraft Pedestrian Bridge Project includes construction of an eight inch wide bridge in the Pinecraft Community. Pile driving operations have recently been completed.

The work is in preparation for the placement of the prefabricated steel pedestrian bridge. The project also includes sidewalks, lighting and landscaping.

When completed in the late Spring of 2023, the bridge will provide a safe and convenient connection between Pinecraft neighborhoods for pedestrians and cyclists.

