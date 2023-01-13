Advertise With Us
The cold air moves in today

By John Scalzi
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The cold front which we have been tracking for over a week is here. Morning showers are the precursor to the front moving past and by noon today the rain will be gone and winds will start to pick up and shift to the north.

The cold air will start to move in and afternoon temperatures will drop. Small craft advisories are up as winds become strong today and tomorrow over the coastal Gulf waters.

Tonight, the clouds will begin to clear, and temperatures will continue to fall into the mid-40s near the coast and low 40s inland. Cold air riding on a breezy north wind will continue to pour into the area on Saturday and our high will only be in the upper to mid-50s -- cold indeed by Florida standards.

Sunday morning will be the coldest weather we have seen in some time, with inland temperatures in the upper to mid-30s and coastal temperatures near 40.

