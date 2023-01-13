Charlotte County to open cold weather shelter

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures are plummeting to near-freezing beginning Friday night.

As a result, the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition is opening a cold weather shelter at 1476 Kenesaw St. in Port Charlotte. The building will open to shelter persons needing refuge from the cold Friday and Saturday evenings.

They will also open on Sunday night unless the forecast warms up. Guest will need to pre-register by calling 941-627-4313 and arrive by 7 p.m.

