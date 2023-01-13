21-year-old Sarasota man arrested on child pornography charges

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 21-year-old Sarasota man on multiple felony child pornography charges.

Jaydon Krupa , 21, is facing 40 felony counts of possession of child pornography and one felony count of transmission of child pornography by electronic device or equipment.

Deputies arrested Krupa on Wednesday, January 11. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children had previously forwarded information to the sheriff’s office about the suspected uploading and distributing of child pornography from a particular IP address.

After a detailed investigation of the alleged source and contents, officers verified the location of the suspicious files and charged the suspect. During a search of his electronic devices, detectives recovered numerous images and videos.

