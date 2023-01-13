1 dead after Manatee County crash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say that an 81-year-old man was killed in an afternoon crash in Manatee County.

The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. on County Road 675 at 49th Avenue East when two vans collides.

The first van, drive by a man in his 40s, was traveling north on Country Road 675 just south of 49th Avenue East. Troopers say the driver cross the center line and collided with a second van, driven by the victim. A passenger in the second van was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver was pronounced dead on scene. Troopers say the victim is from Arcadia.

